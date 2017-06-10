Watch: Shraddha Kapoor claims Bollywood’s hottest Haseena title in this video

Unlike her on-screen image of a simple girl, Shraddha Kapoor dons a hot avatar for this photo shoot. (Source: GQ India). Unlike her on-screen image of a simple girl, Shraddha Kapoor dons a hot avatar for this photo shoot. (Source: GQ India).

Shraddha Kapoor might play a demure character frequently in most of her films, but the actor doesn’t mind unleashing her dark side whenever she gets an opportunity. The actor recently shot for a magazine. Shifting from one stunning outfit to other, Shraddha’s kohl-lined eyes are expressive and flirting with the camera. Shraddha has shot for GQ magazine and the shoot video seems to have got leaked. The video has surfaced online and fans are going gaga over Shraddha’s new sultry, dark look. Dressed in some classic black, green and other colours, Shraddha displayed confidence and poise during this video.

Shraddha was last seen in Half Girlfriend co-starring Arjun Kapoor. Unlike her on-screen image of a simple girl, Shraddha dons a hot avatar for this photo shoot. Can it have something to do with her upcoming film Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai? The actor will play a grey character for the first time in her career. Shraddha is playing underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s notorious sister Haseena Parker in the film. The actor has gone de-glam for this character and it looks like a departure from her previous roles. Shraddha recently shared a candid romantic shot with actor Ankur Bhatia on her Instagram. The actor was recently in Pune to shoot for some portions of the film.

“Shraddha spent Tuesday canning her portions, which include a court sequence at Deccan College and a theatre in the vicinity that were cordoned off for the shoot. The college has been converted into a court for the shoot. When Shraddha was informed that the shoot is happening in Pune, she was excited to travel by road as she has fond memories of the city. As a child, she would often travel to the city by road to visit her late maternal grandparents who lived there,” Deccan Chronicle reported.

