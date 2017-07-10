Watch: Shah Rukh Khan’s soulful song Safar from Jab Harry Met Sejal is an ode to every traveler

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jab Harry Met Sejal’s new song Safar. Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jab Harry Met Sejal’s new song Safar.

Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the song ‘Safar’ from Jab Harry Met Sejal and it’s just soulful and magical. Sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Pritam, the song gives a new identity to an aimless wanderer. The lyrics written by Irshad Kamil talks about a traveler’s friendship with journey and roads that know his mind more than anyone else. The song also reflects upon urban loneliness. This is the most beautiful song to come out of any Bollywood album recently.

SRK shared the song video on Twitter and wrote, “.@ipritamofficial @irshad_kamil Imtiaz wouldn’t let me sing our fav song #Safar. @raiisonai did & yeah it’s better”. The video unfolds with Shah Rukh, director Imtiaz Ali, Irshad Kamil and Pritam discussing the lyrics. The four come to an agreement when they decide to use the word ‘Safar’ in their song. We also see Shah Rukh wants to lend his voice to the song, but Pritam forces his way to the mike and literally pushes SRK away. Shah Rukh who isn’t happy with Pritam’s gesture and is about to leave when all three of them persuade Shah Rukh and easily give him the stage. The video is interspersed with many scenes from the movie. We see a brooding Shah Rukh Khan, going about his daily routine. We also see SRK and Anushka tapping their foot on some number.

Above all, the song is the ode to everyone who loves traveling, who loves to be on road. So far the makers have released two songs – Radha and Beech Beech Beech Mein. But this song is more characteristic of an Imtiaz Ali film.

Jab Harry Met Sejal will hit theaters on August 4.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd