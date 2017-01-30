Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, son AbRam’s conversation is just too cute to miss

While Shah Rukh Khan is going all busy with Raees promotions, his younger son Abram too seems to be helping his daddy cool with the promotions, in his own manner. While Shah Rukh Khan is going all busy with Raees promotions, his younger son Abram too seems to be helping his daddy cool with the promotions, in his own manner.

Shah Rukh Khan and son AbRam look adorable together. The paparazzi barely leaves any opportunity to capture them in a single frame. A recent video has surfaced online with a snatch of conversation between SRK and AbRam. This is probably the sweetest thing you would listen to today. Shah Rukh was giving interviews post-Raees success, when AbRam walked in to say hello to his dad. However, little did he know about the presence of journos and cameras in the room. AbRam’s walking into the room and talking to his father without caring for the presence of others takes you by surprise.

Watch Shah Rukh Khan talking to AbRam:

The exchange of words that follow lights up the entire atmosphere of the room. “My thumb has got broke, ” says AbRam in the video. And we see Shah Rukh Khan imitating AbRam in a manner that will make you go aww. ” Your thumb has got broke. Come here,” Shah Rukh says. The actor then gives a slight kiss on AbRam’s thumb and asks, “Is it okay now?” AbRam goes on to say, “Papa it got so much hurt.” There’s more. On the insistence of his father, AbRam even says bye to SRK’s fans and audience.

Earlier, SRK told us that AbRam is reacting to his film just like the audience. “He dances, he claps everytime I am seen doing an action sequence.” Shah Rukh also revealed that AbRam liked the song ‘Laila Main Laila’ so much that he dances to the song whenever it is played.

