Watch Secret Superstar song Meri Pyaari Ammi: To mother, with love

Secret Superstar song Meri Pyari Ammi: Insia and her mother’s relationship is highlighted in this song. Secret Superstar song Meri Pyari Ammi: Insia and her mother’s relationship is highlighted in this song.

The second song from Secret Superstar starring Zaira Wasim and Aamir Khan is a soulful number that documents the relationship between a mother and her daughter. In this case, the father is not supportive of Insia’s (played by Zaira) dream to become a superstar with the god given gift – her voice. So her mother supports her and Meri Pyaari Ammi is all about that love that a mother showers on her daughter.

This song is sung by Meghna Mishra, who happened to sing Main Kaun Hoon, which when released earlier had won hearts on social media. The film is about how Insia uses social media as a tool to express herself, but doesn’t reveal her identity. The story revolves around this teenager who achieves stardom anonymously when her father restricts her from singing. A scene in the trailer also featured the father ruining Insia’s guitar. From the trailer and the songs that have released so far, it does look like this film is going to be a tear jerker.

Watch | Meri Pyaari Ammi video

In the film, Aamir Khan will be seen playing the part of a music composer named Shakti Kumar. He sports a quirky look for his character that supports and maybe even mentors Insia. The movie is bankrolled by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions along with Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla. It is directed by Advait Chandan and is slated to release on October 19. It will be facing Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Returns at the box office.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd