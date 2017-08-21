Watch Secret Superstar song Main Kaun Hoon: Zaira Wasim is rocking in her secret avatar. But where is Aamir Khan?

Secret Superstar new song Main Kaun Hoon: Zaira Wasim is effortlessly taking on her character. Secret Superstar new song Main Kaun Hoon: Zaira Wasim is effortlessly taking on her character.

Aamir Khan and Dangal girl Zaira Wasim’s Secret Superstar is no doubt one of the most-awaited films of the year. And looking at its first song titled “Main Kaun Hoon”, we can vouch that this film is going to be no different from the previous masterpieces of Mr. Perfectionist.

Sharing the song on Twitter, Aamir also put up a note which read, “Hey guys, presenting the first song of Secret Superstar… and along with that, one of the secret superstars of Secret Superstar… Meghna. Thank you Amit, thank you Kausar. Hope you like it. Love. A.”

Sung by 16-year-old Meghna Mishra, the track explores the theme of identity and recognition, exactly what the film is about. It is composed by Amit Trivedi and penned by Kausar Munir. While in the film, Zaira plays a young girl who dreams of becoming a singer one day, Aamir appears in an extended cameo as a rockstar and her mentor. In the video, she can be seen recording her first song while wearing a hijab to restrain from revealing her identity.

While the song looks promising and makes sure that the movie is going to be a fun musical ride, we can’t get over how effortlessly Zaira Wasim has taken on her character.

Secret Superstar is the story of a small town girl (Zaira) who wants to be a world-famous singer. But it obviously won’t be easy. What becomes an obstacle for her is her own father. But she does not succumb, not completely anyway. Therefore, she resorts to uploading her work on YouTube, and becomes a sensation overnight.

Aamir Khan’s superhit Taare Zameen Par, which was based on a dyslexic child Ishaan (Darsheel Safari), also showcased the wonderful chemistry he shared with child actors. Secret Superstar was earlier supposed to release on August 4 but it was surprisingly announced that it will release on the Diwali weekend, clashing with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0.

