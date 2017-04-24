Watch: Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur calls ‘Mumbai’ home

The rumours of Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur dating each other has been doing the rounds for quite some time now. The rumours of Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur dating each other has been doing the rounds for quite some time now.

Salman Khan and rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur were in Dubai recently on Da-Bangg tour. Though the duo was not spotted together in Dubai, both Salman and Iulia kept their fans updated by giving them tidbits of their activities in the city on social media. If Salman kept us hooked with his dance act during live shows, Iulia was busy posting about her fashion shows from the city. Now, Iulia just called Mumbai, and not Romania, her home in a video that she shared on Instagram. Is that a hint of their relationship growing strong? Iulia said in this video, “We had a beautiful show in Dubai. Thank you, Dubai for this lovely experience. And now it’s time to go back home. Back to Mumbai.” Iulia also captioned the video as, “After almost 2 weeks of travelling … I’m going back home, back to Mumbai. I had a v good time in Dubai. See u next time Dubai.”

The rumours of Salman and Iulia dating each other has been doing the rounds for quite some time now. Salman has never said anything substantial about the alleged relationship and even refused comment when Karan Johar asked about his relationship status on Koffee With Karan.

Salman’s firm silence on Iulia doesn’t necessarily stop the two from spending time together. Iulia can also be seen taking baby steps in the entertainment world with the help of Himesh Reshammiya who is considered close to Salman. The presence of Iulia at important Khan family events is also a regular feature. The pictures of Salman and Iulia, seated side by side during a recent Khan family vacation, fuelled the gossip mills further. And, now, once again Iulia has dropped another hint about how close she is to Salman and his family.

Meanwhile, Salman is reuniting with his ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif for Tiger Zinda Hai.

First Published on: April 24, 2017 12:18 pm

