Watch: Ranveer Singh’s hilarious video floors Alia Bhatt, we are looking ‘faarward’ to Gully Boy

Actor Ranveer Singh has his own ways of promoting his films. The Befikre actor has now become synonymous with funny pranks and carefree attitude. Everything he does becomes a headline in the showbiz.

Now it seems that the Bajirao actor is super excited to share the screen space with the queen of hearts Alia Bhatt for the first time ever. Just a few hours after the official announcement about Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh coming together for the first time for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh took to his social media account to tell his fans that he his “looking faarward” to work with the Udta Punjab star Alia Bhatt.

Since you can trust Ranveer to take you on a laughter ride with his bizarre ways, this time too he has done something similar. In the video which he posted on his Instagram account, he is heard talking in a funny accent. Ranveer is all praise for Alia as he says that he admires almost every film Alia has done until now. From Kapoor and Sons to Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi all are Ranveer’s favourite. He captioned the video,”Everybody loves @aliaabhatt ! Looking faarward!”

Alia Bhatt who is no less than Ranveer when it comes to having fun was in splits after watching the hilarious video. She took to social media as well to tell Ranveer that she is “looking double faarward” to their upcoming project. She wrote, “Hahahah everybody totally loves @RanveerOfficial!!!! Looking double faarward GULLY BOY :) ❤️❤️❤️”

Hahahah everybody totally loves @RanveerOfficial!!!! Looking double faarward GULLY BOY :) ❤️❤️❤️ http://t.co/xc55UeYhpC — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 8, 2017

Well, not just the two actors, even their fans are looking forward to watching this fresh on-screen couple carry their chemistry to the silver screen. The movie is expected to go on floors in November 2017.

