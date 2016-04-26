Watch: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh’s rib tickling Gujrati accent in this new ad

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are two actors who can light up the screen with their comic acts. Continuing with their Make My Trip ads, this time the duo play a Gujarati couple have lodged into a hotel after cancelling their hotel bookings thrice. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are two actors who can light up the screen with their comic acts. Continuing with their Make My Trip ads, this time the duo play a Gujarati couple have lodged into a hotel after cancelling their hotel bookings thrice.

Alia comes in with a roller on her hair speaking in typical Gujju accent calling Jignesh (Ranveer Singh) and telling him that she won’t let him cancel this hotel as they don’t get any refund. Ranveer is Jignesh, a Gujarati businessman wearing red satin night suit and his hair nicely oiled. The conversation between the two is hilarious and one can’t just get over their accent for sure.

Earlier Ranveer had played a Bengali looking for a hotel and his accent was bang on point. This time too Ranveer doesn’t disappoint his fans.

Watch the ad here:

The 40-second ad is a laugh riot even if you watch thrice or four times, you would just want to hear that Gujrati diction once more.

The duo have not worked together in any of the films until now but their energies definitely match as it is clearly visible in the advertisements.

