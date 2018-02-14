Pari Screamer 3: Not the kind of ‘I love you’ we expect from Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma’s Pari will hit the screens on March 2 2018. Anushka Sharma’s Pari will hit the screens on March 2 2018.

Just last month, Anushka Sharma exchanged some romantic I love you’s with Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli at her dreamy Italian wedding. But in her latest cinematic venture, Anushka is all set to send chills down her fans’ spine with her haunting ‘I love you.’ Yes, Pari’s third screamer has hit the internet. And keeping in mind Valentine’s Day fever, Anushka also says the three golden words, but in the most petrifying way possible this time.

The screamer opens with Anushka and Parambrata Chatterjee sitting on a couch, watching television when Anushka utters an eerie ‘I love you.’ While we can sense something is dreary about Anushka’s character here, we can’t guess what. A creepy smile is exchanged between the couple and the camera pans to the other side of the sofa and wham, there she is, the bloody and battered Anushka we are used to seeing in the teasers now. In response to Anushka’s ‘I love you,’ the hysterically grinning Anushka goes on chanting ‘I love you too’ in a husky, typical horror movie voice.

While the makers have not yet clarified whether Anushka Sharma will be doing a double role in the film, it looks like she is the vessel that the supernatural presence chooses. The earlier posters also featured a dirty hag lurking around Anushka. Sharing the teaser on Twitter, Anushka wrote, “Will you be her Valentine? #PariTrailerOnFeb15.”

Pari is Anushka’s third home production venture after NH10 and Phillauri. Directed by debutant Prosit Roy, the film also stars Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty and hits the screens on March 2.

