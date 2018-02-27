Pari Screamer 6: There’s no escaping Anushka Sharma’s frightening avatar

Anushka Sharma haunting avatar is enough to give you all kinds of scares. Anushka Sharma haunting avatar is enough to give you all kinds of scares.

With just three days to go for the release of Anushka Sharma’s upcoming horror flick Pari, she has released its sixth teaser, or as they call it the screamer, on her official social media handle. And like all the previous videos, Anushka’s haunting avatar is enough to give you all kinds of scares.

The video opens with an eerie shot of a mortuary and the loud thuds of a box trying to open itself. The corpse forces itself out and till the time we make up our mind about whether it is Anushka or not, the camera switches to the larger picture where we can see Anushka crouching on top of the storage.

The flickering lights and the clamorous music accentuate the spooky vibes of the clip. There is a close-up shot of Anushka in the end and she is barely recognisable with her pale white face, bloodshot eyes and bruised form. Sharing the video on Twitter, Anushka Sharma wrote, “There is no way out, every option will take you to her. http://bit.ly/Screamer6-Pari #3DaysToPari. @paramspeak @OfficialCSFilms @kriarj @poojafilms #HoliWithPari.”

The first look of the film was released on Twitter by the actor last year. The first teaser, which was 19 seconds long, showed the actor’s face being slowly splattered with blood. The movie has reportedly been shot in Kolkata and Mumbai. Pari is being described as a supernatural horror flick. In fact, the title of the film itself claims, ‘Pari, not a fairy tale.’

Pari is Anushka’s third home production venture after NH10 and Phillauri. Directed by debutant Prosit Roy, the film also stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty and hits the screens on March 2.

