Pari trailer: This Anushka Sharma starrer is the stuff of nightmares

The trailer for Anushka Sharma’s upcoming horror flick Pari has hit the internet and it is definitely not one for the faint-hearted. The one and a half minute long clip is full of haunting shots which could potentially keep you up for nights continuously and after watching it, you will definitely need no reminding that Pari is not a fairytale. Directed by Prosit Roy, Pari hits the screens on March 2.

The video opens with an eerie shot of Anushka Sharma lost in the music of her earphones (not in a good way) while the classic horror score in the background makes the atmosphere even more spooky. With a husky voiceover, we then overhear a conversation between a man and a woman (the dirty hag from the posters?) who are talking about a task assigned to Sharma, which she is “made for”. While the woman seems sure that Sharma will complete the assignment, the man disbelieves her. We also get a partial mirror view of the mentioned man where he is most likely fixing a bruised eye.

The scene then shifts to Parambrata Chatterjee having a conversation with his mother. Anushka has no one to call her own and Chatterjee wants to take her in. A mistake, of course. We also have multiple shots, some old and some new, of Anushka as a possessed being. The one where only her upside-down head is visible from the window especially stands out. It is minute details like this that have raised our expectations from Prosit Roy’s debut directorial.

The post-credit scene also deserves a special mention. The camera looms over a woman’s foot whose nails are being cut, but this everyday act has been given the most horrific feel ever with the accentuated music (it actually feels like heads are being ripped instead of nails) and that hysterical grin of the bruised Anushka.

Considering the widespread reception of Hollywood horror flicks like IT, Annabelle, The Conjuring and many others in India, it is high time that filmmakers give the audiences a horror production that is not just a cliched tale of haunting ‘havelis’ and dolls. Pari is Anushka’s third home production and not to mention, it is a bold project on the actor’s part. Pari looks like the kind of movie that could completely redefine her image as one of Bollywood’s leading ladies.

