Pari screamer 4: Anushka Sharma will knock the living lights out of you, watch video

Anushka Sharma’s petrifying avatar will have you hooked. Anushka Sharma’s petrifying avatar will have you hooked.

The fourth screamer for Anushka Sharma’s upcoming horror flick Pari has hit the internet and the 22 seconds clip is every bit horrifying. While we had already seen a full-blown view of Anushka’s horrific avatar in the previously released trailer, the new screamer gives more insights into her unsettling antics.

The clip opens with an eerie shot of a half-closed door from which Anushka can be seen sitting on top of a balcony’s railing. The following shots of the door and Anushka are haphazardly sequenced accompanied with a haunting background, enough to knock the living lights out of anyone. The camera zooms over Anushka and her petrifying white face and blood-shot eyes turn towards the viewers. Yes, this is definitely not one for the weak-hearted.

The previously released trailer left viewers confused about Anushka’s character, whether she is playing the ghost or the victim, it looks like she is the vessel that the supernatural presence chooses. The earlier posters also featured a dirty hag lurking around Anushka. Sharing the teaser on Twitter, Anushka wrote, “I’m waiting… http://bit.ly/Pari-Screamer4 #HoliWithPari @paramspeak @OfficialCSFilms @kriarj @poojafilms.”

The first look of the film was released on Twitter by the actor last year. The first teaser, which was 19 seconds long, showed the actor’s face being slowly splattered with blood. The movie has reportedly been shot in Kolkata and Mumbai. Pari is being described as a supernatural horror. In fact, the title of the film itself claims, ‘Pari, not a fairy tale.’

Pari is Anushka’s third home production venture after NH10 and Phillauri. Directed by debutant Prosit Roy, the film also stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty and hits the screens on March 2.

