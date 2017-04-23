Watch: Mamu Sohail Khan gives Ahil first lessons of piano and it’s quite heartening

Sohail Khan helping his nephew with learning nephew. Sohail Khan helping his nephew with learning nephew.

Salman Khan adores his nephew Ahil. This was proven again when we came across some adorable pictures of two from Da-Bang tour. Salman’s whole family including Sohail, Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma visited Salman Khan in Hong Kong where he was busy giving live shows. A picture of Salman with his nephew Ahil went viral on social media then. And, now, another adorable video is doing the rounds on social media and you can’t miss this one.

Going by this video, we can see mamu Sohail Khan helping his nephew Ahil play the piano with his little feet. Ahil’s expression of surprise and joy on listening to the music coming out from the piano is simply one of the cutest things you will see today. We can certainly see that this mama-bhanja pair is giving some serious goals to all the uncles-nephews out there.

While Salman and Ahil’s relationship is certainly not new, it seems like little Ahil is on his way to bond with his another maternal uncle. Salman’s love for Ahil is well known. The actor keeps sharing pictures of Ahil on his social media account. The little Ahil also visits Salman Khan on sets. Going by Salman’s gestures, it’s not difficult to guess that Ahil is certainly Salman’s lucky charm. Ahil also recently visited the sets of the actor’s upcoming film Tubelight.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that teaser of Tubelight can release with Baahubali The Conclusion release on April 28. Trade analysts Ramesh Bala tweeted about the same, “. @BeingSalmanKhan ‘s #TubelightTeaser most likely to be attached to #Baahubali2 Hindi version in Theatres from Apr 28th.”

