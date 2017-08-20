Watch | Ronit Roy as Jailor reminds us of Sholay’s Gabbar in this Lucknow Central video

Lucknow Central: Will Ronit Roy succeed in stopping Farhan Akhtar and other jail inmates from running away? Lucknow Central: Will Ronit Roy succeed in stopping Farhan Akhtar and other jail inmates from running away?

In Bollywood films weaved around jailtime or crime, a jailer has always played an important role. At times, this jailer is sweet and helpful and sometimes a pain in the a**. Bollywood has very conveniently shown us different shades of a jailer. Though veteran actor Asrani as a jailer in Sholay is just unforgettable, we see Ronit Roy getting into the same role but he is more of a Gabbar we would say.

In a teaser of his upcoming film Lucknow Central, Ronit introduces us to his character who is unapologetic, strict and someone who would give left, right and center to anyone who would try to act smart.

He can be heard spitting anger and hate for the group of five inmates who are wanting to form a band, but Ronit has a sense of what Farhan Akhtar and his other friends are planning to do. Hence, Ronit wants to make sure that he does all that it takes to stop Farhan and others from escaping from the jail.

Apart from Farhan, who plays the character of Kishan Mohan Girhotra, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal as Victor Chattopadhyay, Gippy Grewal as Parminder Singh Gill, Rajesh Sharma as Purushottam Madan Pandit, Inaamulhaq as Dikkat Ansari. Diana Penty will be seen portraying the role of an NGO worker, Gayatri Kashyap.

Abhi mujhe jaante nahi hain yeh,waqt lagega par samajh jaayenge ki mere hote band banega nahi,BAJEGA! #JailerRajaShrivastava #LucknowCentral pic.twitter.com/63yFkA6Tld — Ronit Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) August 20, 2017

Lucknow Central is produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Monisha Advani, Madhu G Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. The film is directed by Ranjit Tiwari and written by Aseem Arora. It features Farhan Akhtar as a jail inmate, who tries to form a band as a way to escape from the jail.

The film will release on September 18.

