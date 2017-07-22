Watch: Katrina Kaif is thrilled as she goes surfing in Morocco

Katrina Kaif shared this picture on her Instagram handle. Katrina Kaif shared this picture on her Instagram handle.

Katrina Kaif was until recently busy promoting her latest film Jagga Jasoos co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. Now, the actor is on a much-needed break in Morocco before she starts shooting for her next Tiger Zinda Hai also starring Salman Khan. And guess, how Katrina is spending her time. The actor is trying her hand at surfing and shared her joyful experiences on her Instagram handle. The actor captioned the video as,”First time surfing in Essaouira.” The video only proves that Katrina is also adventurous in her real life.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar recently shared a video where Salman Khan can be seen taking horse riding lessons in Morocco. Ali shared the videos on his Twitter page and wrote,”Straight from New York, with no sleep @BeingSalmanKhan jumps in for horse riding training @TigerZindaHai #morocco.” Both Katrina and Salman arrived in Morocco after they attended IIFA 2017 in New York. The actors have already shot the first schedule of the film in Austria and will soon start working on the next leg of the film.

Meanwhile, Katrina’s latest release Jagga Jasoos met with a lukewarm response at the box office. In an interview to indianexpress.com, Katrina Kaif spoke about Ranbir Kapoor.

“He(Ranbir Kapoor) is someone who never loses focus or interest in cinema. He’s very responsible as an actor to perform and deliver and that is great. There was one short period when I had a question mark that will this film get completed or not. I always felt that dada (Basu) had a vision and he was passionate about it and he knew what he was doing and what the outcome was and he just had to keep fighting for it.”

Katrina Kaif is also working on her next film Thugs of Hindostan co-starring Aamir Khan.

