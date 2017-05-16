Watch: Katrina Kaif’s attempt at cooking are hilarious. So are her 2 am conversation with her cook

Both Katrina Kaif and Mini Mathur seem to be having a lot of fun in the show, and when Katrina fails to separate the egg yolk from the egg white. Both Katrina Kaif and Mini Mathur seem to be having a lot of fun in the show, and when Katrina fails to separate the egg yolk from the egg white.

Katrina Kaif is going to be the first guest on Mini Mathur’s web cooking show, The Mini Truck. We may not have seen Katrina Kaif cooking ever but with Mini she seems to be cooking up a storm. However, the teaser of the first episode with Katrina Kaif is out and Katrina is looking every bit gorgeous in her blue and white gingham shirt outfit. We love how Katrina tries her hands at cooking in this teaser.

Both Katrina and Mini seem to be having a lot of fun in the show, and when Katrina fails to separate the egg yolk from the egg white, Mini asks the Tiger Zinda Hai star when was the last time she actually entered her kitchen, and Katrina’s reply will leave you in splits. Katrina also spills the beans on what her favourite food is, and how she craves for a cheese dosa. Who doesn’t? We are totally craving one right now with Katrina! The Jagga Jasoos star also opens up about what foods she craves at 2 o’clock in the night, and her unique relationship with her cook.

Katrina must be travelling the world for work, but at the end of the day, she comes back home for a good meal. We can’t wait to see her wearing the chef’s hat for this episode!

The Mini Truck is a 7-9 minute weekly web series which will feature a Bollywood celebrity in each episode. Now that we know Katrina Kaif is Mini’s first guest of choice, we are eagerly waiting for a list of celebrities appearing on her show.

