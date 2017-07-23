Watch: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s take on airport looks is hilarious, says we should dress like normal human beings

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her views about airport looks. Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her views about airport looks.

There is never a dull day in Kareena Kapoor Khan’s life. The actor who is a delight for media, recently shot for a magazine cover. While we have to wait for the cover, here’s something that fans of Kareena will cherish. When a journo asked Kareena what she thinks of airport looks, Kareena who was shooting for the cover said, “We should all dress like normal human beings. Awful. Why should we have it? Why should we dress up to board a flight?” The video that is shared by Kareena’s fan club on social media is a delight to watch.

In another video shot, while Kareena was doing her cover of Filmfare magazine, Kareena spoke about Taimur. Kareena couldn’t stop gushing about her son and said,” Taimur is always chilled out. He is so gorgeous. The only thing he doesn’t like about me is that I kiss him about 20,000 times a day. And he keeps pushing me off. Saif says why are you doing this. But I always feel like hugging him.”

Meanwhile, during an event, Kareena also spoke about motherhood and pregnancy. “It’s the most normal thing that a woman goes through that is child birth and the weight gain is natural. That is important. The idea was that I never felt pressure. The idea behind me going to gym came from the fact that I want to feel good and happy. So many people and girls went like why does she have to leave her baby and go to the gym. I read these comments and I feel that’s the most stupid thing because having a child doesn’t mean you don’t feel good. If you are feeling good, if your mental health is good then automatically your child feels well. Taimur is happy and everyone is happy. I never feel any kind of pressure. I am the most relaxed and chilled out girl,” Kareena told indianexpress.com.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently working on

