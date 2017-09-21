Watch Judwaa 2 song Oonchi Hai Building 2.0 making video: Varun Dhawan gets slapped, spanked, pushed and we are in splits

Jacqueline unintentionally slaps Varun Dhawan, and Taapsee Pannu spanks him. Jacqueline unintentionally slaps Varun Dhawan, and Taapsee Pannu spanks him.

Judwaa 2 is all set to release on the big screen and it stars Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez. In the behind the scenes (BTS) video, we see Taapsee spanking Varun right after a shot, Jacqueline slapping him during a shot, and poor Varun takes it all in his stride. Seeing him goof around with his co-stars has left us ROFL as we watched the video.

Directed by David Dhawan, who also happened to helm the original Judwaa, this film has got fans awaiting the release. They also recreated the hit songs “Tan Tana Tan” and “Oonchi Hai Building”. In this BTS video is of “Oonchi Hai Building 2.0” and we see some crazy fun moments on the sets of the film.

Anu Malik, who crooned the original song has sung the recreated version as well, and from the BTS video, we see that there is a special bond between the director and the singer, who worked together about 20 years ago on Judwaa. The fun number choreographed by Bosco has left fans tapping their foot. And in the making video, Bosco explains how it was his intention to make this a fun dance number that gets everyone grooving. We also see Anupam Kher making an appearance.

The film is set to release on September 29 and is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film also stars Upasana Singh. Salman Khan is set to make an appearance in the film too.

