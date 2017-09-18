Watch Judwaa 2 behind the scenes video: Varun Dhawan is pulling off breathtaking stunts and we are in awe

Varun Dhawan has done some breathtaking stunts in Judwaa 2. Varun Dhawan has done some breathtaking stunts in Judwaa 2.

The release of Judwaa 2 is just around the corner and we are sure fans are keeping a tab on the smallest of updates related to the film and its lead cast including Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. And before you get to watch Varun’s dual avatar, you can satisfy your curiosity seeing a behind the scenes video which the makers just released, where the actor is doing some breathtaking stunts. The minute long clip is pretty much instructive on how the exciting action you are going to see in the upcoming David Dhawan directorial is going to be painstakingly choreographed.

An official handout from the makers said, “The power packed BTS of ‘Judwaa 2’ showcases Varun Dhawan indulge in some kick-ass action sequences. Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Judwaa 2’ is a family entertainer packed with action, drama, humour and romance just like the original 1997 Salman KIhan starrer ‘Judwaa’. The new BTS from the Sajid Nadiadwala’s showcases the protagonist Varun Dhawan performing action sequences all by himself without the help of a body double. While the trailer gave only glimpses of the action from the film, the BTS showcases some of the most interesting fight scenes from the film.”

“Judwaa 2 promises to offer a thrilling dose of action. ‘Judwaa 2’ has been shot in London in the temperature of chilling 4 degrees. The video gives us glimpses of some of the raw action sequences wherein the cast and crew is seen getting injured due to the power packed action scenes. The BTS video also gives an interesting insight of the presence of a 67 year old crew member who was a part of the 1997 ‘Judwaa’ as well as ‘Judwaa 2’. In ‘Judwaa 2’ Varun Dhawan will be seen going all out performing stunts and action single handedly for the first time,” the statement added.

Judwaa 2 is the official remake of the 1997 film starring Salman Khan. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is scheduled to be released on September 29.

