Watch: Jeetendra dances like a kid on his 75th birthday, reminds us that age is just a number

Watching Jeetendra bursting into a light foot-tapping dance number on his 75th birthday reminds you that one requires zeal and some heart to live life to fullest. All other things become secondary when your heart is filled with joy. The sight of Jeetendra dancing on a Bollywood number will lift your moods. Bollywood’s original jumping jack was brimming with life and happiness, as he celebrated his birthday yesterday with close friends and family.

Watch Jeetendra dancing on his 75th birthday:

Daughter Ekta Kapoor shared the lovely video on her Instagram account and we can’t help but rewind to the part where Jeetendra is dancing. You just have to watch it for yourself. The actor turned 75 yesterday and chose the quaint ambience of Jaipur for celebration. He was joined by his daughter Ekta and wife Shobha Kapoor. Several Bollywood stars attended the party including Rishi Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, Prem Chopra and Padmini Kolhapure. Jeetendra’s son Tusshar Kapoor didn’t attend the bash as he is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s comedy franchise Golmaal Again, but Jeetendra enjoyed the company of his grandchild.

Earlier, Jeetendra told Mumbai Mirror that his grandson Lakshya will accompany him. “My high is that my nine-month-old grandson Laksshya is coming with me. Earlier, Tusshar was supposed to take him to Hyderabad where he is shooting Golmaal Again. Now, he has agreed to let Laksshya accompany Shobha and me to Jaipur. That is my birthday gift. I will get a week-long vacation with my baby. The other high is that four of my childhood friends, with whom I spent my adolescence, are flying in from Denmark and the US. Shobha and I, my friends and their wives were all dating around the same time. So we go as far back as 56 years. How Shobha is going to manage such a large affair beats me,” said Jeetendra.

