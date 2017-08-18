WATCH: Jab Harry Met Sejal song Ghar is a sad reminder of the lost potential of this movie

Jab Harry Met Sejal song Ghar: It is a beautiful melody crooned by Mohit Chauhan and Nikhita Gandhi. Jab Harry Met Sejal song Ghar: It is a beautiful melody crooned by Mohit Chauhan and Nikhita Gandhi.

Jab Harry Met Sejal starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma was one of the much-anticipated movies that left fans disappointed as it did not live up to the expectations. The movie was panned by critics and audience alike, however, what was worthy of notice in the film was the music. Recently, the official song Ghar was released on YouTube, and as we watched the video, it reminded us of why, a movie with such potential has turned out to be a lost cause. When we watch these scenes separately, they still evoke emotions, however, when tied together and viewed on the silver screen, the magic did not work.

Mohit Chauhan, the man who lent his voice for the song shared the video on his official Twitter page and wrote, “N here’s #Ghar frm #JHMS Beautiful composition by @ipritamofficial n @iamsrk makes it eternaly mesmerising Do watch!” The other voice in the video is that of Nikhita Gandhi and this song that features before the climax is supposed to be one of the most confusing and a conflicting time for both the leads in the film.

The movie released on August 8 among much fanfare, however, it has not performed that well at the box office. Due to its abysmal performance, the distributors are demanding that they receive a sum for the losses they have incurred for this film. After the release of the movie, Jab Harry Met Sejal director Imtiaz Ali had said in an interview to IANS that he did not intend Jab Harry Met Sejal to be a masterpiece. He had said, “I am sure that a lot of people do not think that Harry Met Sejal is an intellectual masterpiece, but I did not intend it to be one.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd