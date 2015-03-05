Watch it before banning, B-Town on BBC documentary ban

Members of the film fraternity reacted strongly against the orders to restrain the broadcast of a documentary based on December 16, 2012 gang-rape, including an interview with a convict. They termed the orders a sign of “ostrich mentality” and asked questions like “Why ban it” and “Where are we headed”?

The documentary “India’s Daughter” by British filmmaker Leslee Udwin has kicked up a storm over the interview of one of the six men who raped the 23-year-old trainee physiotherapist on December 16, 2012 in moving bus in Delhi. She later died in a Singapore hospital where she had been airlifted for specialised treatment.

The controversial documentary was uploaded on video sharing website YouTube by an individual. The home ministry on Wednesday said orders were obtained from court to restrain the broadcast of the documentary.

Here’s how B-Town reacted over the ban:

Boman Irani: Documentaries are stories of truth! We should be embarrassed of the truth rather than the fact that the documentary got made#IndiasDaughter

Punit Malhotra: Just watched THE bbc documentary, India’s Daughter. It just beats me as to why the gov would want to ban this. It needs to be put out to show our society the mirror, how the “men” think!

Anurag Basu: Jst saw “India’s Daughter”It shd be compulsory viewing not Banned!! We have this Ostrich Mentality Banning #IndiasDaughter is like putting your head in the sand so no one can see me

Genelia D’Souza: Pls watch “India’s daughter”…We need to understand and eradicate the evil within us n around us

Sanjay Gupta: Beef BANNED, Documentary BANNED, Films BANNED, 5% Quota for Muslims CANCELLED. Where the f##k are we headed? BURE DIN HI ACHCHE THHE.

Anubhav Sinha: Just finished watching ‘India’s Daughter’. Why should they ban it? WHY? I wonder if they have seen it.

Vir Das: I don’t know what’s in this documentary. But It seems like a country is fighting harder against embarrassment rather than for it’s women.

Kabir Bedi: Govt’s decision to BAN #IndiasDaughter – a BBC documentary by an award-winning director – damages India’s image the most.

Aditi Rao Hydari: I stand by #IndiasDaughter a film by the @BBC-insightful,shocking,frustrating,sad, we need a SOCIETAL OVERHAUL

Milap Zaveri: NOTHING should ever be banned. Don’t wanna watch, read, hear, then simply DONT!

Goldie Behl: Why ban #IndiasDaughter it’s our shocking reality ban this mentality of men.

Shirish Kunder: Now wait for a FIR on all those who shared the banned documentary and also those who watched it. #IndiasDaughter

