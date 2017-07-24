Watch Beech Beech Mein behind the scene video: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and ask the madness

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in a still from Jab Harry Met Sejal. Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in a still from Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Jab Harry Met Sejal makers had already dropped their club number Beech Beech Mein starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. The makers unveiled the making of the song video and it’s a lot more fun than the original party number. Both Shah Rukh and Anushka seem to enjoy the whole process of tapping their foot for a fun number.

The song seems to be shot in some bar in a European city. The video also suggests why the song feels new and stylish. Shah Rukh and Anushka’s look are very modern.

Shah Rukh Khan who is currently vacationing in Los Angeles will soon join Anushka Sharma in Jab Harry Met Sejal promotions. Anushka recently attended an event without SRK and spoke about the film. The actor who is working with Imtiaz Ali for the first time said that she wanted to work with him for the longest time. “I have been waiting to work with Imtiaz for the longest time. I remember watching Jab We Met in Bikaner with my parents and I felt this is an amazing film. Looking at the character of ‘Geet’ (essayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan) I felt I should be doing films. I enjoyed collaborating with him for this film,” Anushka had told PTI.

The actor also said that it was great working with Shah Rukh Khan. “I knew him as Shah Rukh, the superstar, and I was going to do a romantic film with him. When I met him on the sets he congratulated me, he was chilled out, he made me feel comfortable. He was not intimidating,” Anushka added.

Jab Harry Met Sejal is slated to release on August 4.

