Watch Bank Chor song: Riteish Deshmukh is dancing with Dhoom stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif

Bank Chor makers have released a new song ‘Jai Baba Bank Chor’ and it’s hilarious. After creating the spoof on their own film’s trailer, the song shows lead actor Riteish Deshmukh dressed as sadhu and dancing with stars of Dhoom franchise including Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Uday Chopra.

The song is sung by Nakash Aziz and composed by ‘Tashreef’ composer Rochak Kohli. The lyrics are written by Gautam Govind Sharma. “After John, Hrithik and Aamir, I always felt like the next logical decision for Dhoom was casting me in it. Instead, I was cast in Bank Chor. So ‘Jai Baba Bank Chor’ makes me feel as if I’m part of the iconic Dhoom trilogy in some way at least. So I’d really like to thank Y-Films for making this dream come true. Kinda. Maybe,” Riteish Deshmukh said in a statement.

Composer Rochak Kohli says, “Tashreef as well as its cups version have become big hits among the audience so I am really excited to see their response to this track. It’s the kind of song you can’t help but start dancing to so I hope it becomes the next big dhinchak festival dance track.”

Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh is happy that censor board has given Bank Chor a U/A certificate. “Throughout the making of the film, we kept family audiences in mind and we are so glad that the film has got a rating that will attract all kinds of people to the theatres on June 16,” Riteish told IANS.

Directed by Bumpy, Bank Chor will hit theatres on June 16.

