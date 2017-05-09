Watch: Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dances to Ranbir Kapoor song, her ‘private show’ is going viral

Navya Naveli Nanda’s dance video has gone viral. Navya Naveli Nanda’s dance video has gone viral.

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda painted a lovely picture when she danced her heart out on Ranbir Kapoor’s popular number Delhi wali Girlfriend. A video showing Navya dancing on Delhiwali Girlfriend is going viral. The usually sombre Navya who makes headlines for her stylish pictures taken during her holidays and family celebrations is all about fun in the video. A friend of Navya seems to be having shot this video and one can hear in the background, “Navya’s private show in massage room”. Navya could be seen prancing around in the video like any other youngster.

Navya Naveli seems to be very close to Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Navya often goes on family vacations with Bachchan family and one can see the genuine bonding between Navya and her grandparents. Navya’s mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda in a recent interview said that she will be worried if her daughter plans to be an actor.

Also Read: Nach Baliye 8: Evicted couple Mona Lisa and Vikrant Singh’s Goa honeymoon is making other participants jealous. See pics, videos

“I will be worried if she plans to be an actor. I don’t think it is as easy as it looks. You have to work extremely hard, especially if you are a woman. And I wonder if she has in her to bear with all of it. Also, there is a lot of failure involved, which many people don’t see. The failure is personal, your acting skills… the way you look on screen is slashed out in open,” Shweta told PTI. Shweta also spoke about the intrusion of the private life of star kids. “My children are no celebrities. Why smash them on the internet for one reason or the other? Let them earn their attention on their own. It shouldn’t be just because they are related to somebody,” Shweta said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd