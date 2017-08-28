Watch Aksar 2 trailer: Zareen Khan, Gautam Rode, Abhinav Shukla are up for love, conspiracy and sensuous moments

Aksar 2 trailer Aksar 2 trailer

The trailer of Aksar 2, starring Abhinav Shukla, Zareen Khan and Gautam Rode was released today. The film marks popular TV actor Gautam Rode’s debut in Bollywood too. As Lillete Dubey and Zareen Khan walk around with happy faces, it is evident that they are completely unaware of all the devilish plot being hatched against them in the grand penthouse apartment. The film is a sequel to the 2006 film which starred Emraan Hashmi, Udita Goswami and Dino Morea. Emraan took to Twitter to wish the new team by sharing the film’s trailer, “Eagerly awaiting #Aksar2. Here’s wishing the film & its team a HIT tag. Sharing the theatrical trailer!”

Aksar was a musical hit. With chartbusters including “Jhalak Dikhla Ja”, “Soniye”, composed and sung by Himmesh Reshammiya, the film had found its place among the popular category of movies back in 2006. However, it is too early to say if Aksar 2 will live up to the hype that was created by its prequel.

Eagerly awaiting #Aksar2. Here’s wishing the film & its team a HIT tag. Sharing the theatrical trailer!http://t.co/ZOcUkPC33C — emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) August 28, 2017

Aksar 2 trailer is catchy in its own way. We have characters who are prim and proper and Zareen Khan flaunts her sensuous avatar. It hints that the film is a clear tale of love, conspiracy and deceit. But would you have cared to take note if it had not kept a title that was a major throwback to the popular 2006 film? Lillete Dubey in a mysterious old lady look and character can be called one of the highest points of the trailer.

2016 was the year of sequels including Kahaani 2 and Rock On 2 but most of them failed to live up to the expectations. 2017 film Jolly LLB 2 however was quite at par in terms of content, with its first film. Where will Aksar 2 stand needs to be seen. The movie is slated to release on October 6 this year.

