Watch: Aaradhya is wide-eyed as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan preps for red carpet at Cannes 2017

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wasn’t the only star present at Cannes this year. Her daughter Aaradhya was the star off camera. The moments between Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya are captured forever in the camera. Aaradhya’s demeanour of a curious, wide-eyed child, walking behind her famous mother managed to garner a lot of attention from fans across the world.

L’Oréal Paris India shared a lovely video of the mother-daughter duo and it’s endearing. Aaradhya’s expressions are a treat to watch. It all started from the airport when Aaradhya suddenly became a photographer’s delight. The five-year-old posed for cameras and paparazzi just couldn’t get enough of Aaradhya’s spontaneity. A surprised Aishwarya continued to smile as she herself was surprised by daughter’s response to shutterbugs. The actor revealed about the same at a press meet during Cannes.

“There were some pictures where she is waving, I asked her what she was doing and she said I was telling them ‘no, no photos, bas theek hai.’ That was so cute. I realised she also posed for pictures when I was busy,” Aishwarya said as reported by PTI. “This kind of spontaneous naturalness is lovely and we have encouraged her to be. I am very particular that Aaradhya evolves and develops into her own person and she finds her own calling in life,” the actor added.

Aishwarya also said that Aaradhya’s upbringing is very normal but she is aware of the stardom in the family. “She has had a very normal upbringing till now. It’s not like we sit her down and show her our films. I can’t say she is blissfully unaware, she is aware of what we do. She obviously sees our posters all over the city. She is aware of who we are,” Aishwarya said.

