The trailer of 3 Storeys has left us intrigued, watch video

The trailer for Excel Entertainment’s 3 Storeys was released by the makers on Wednesday. The film starring Sharman Joshi, Renuka Shahane and Masumeh Makhija also brings back Fukrey actors Pulkit Samrat and Richa Chadha in pivotal roles. While exploring the stories of people living on the three different storeys of a chawl, 3 Storeys also seems to be dealing with love, betrayal and everything in between with its different narratives.

The trailer opens with some close-up shots of the film’s characters and a voice-over by Richa Chadha expressing how every face reflects different emotions and how different stories lie in them. We are then shown glimpses of the three storeys, which are mysteriously connected.

The two-minute long clip also shows a sneak peek into the past of its characters making us even more curious about their real faces. As is said by Richa Chadha, “Filmo me zindagi kitni hi superhit kyun na dikhein, real life may sab kuch ulta seedha hi toh hota hai na. (No matter how superhit life appears to be in the world of films, in real life, things are always the opposite.)”

In the trailer, while Sharman Joshi and Masumeh’s characters seem to be haunted by their past of an incomplete love story, Renuka Sahane and Pulkit Samrat have something fishy to do with diamonds worth Rs 2 crores and lastly, Ankit and Aish’s characters are dealing with the struggles of inter-religion marriage. But all their stories are intertwined and while the trailer does not reveal how, we are eagerly waiting for the stories to unfold. A special mention to Renuka Sahane’s impeccable get-up in the film which is almost unrecognisable.

Helmed by debutant director Arjun Mukerjee, 3 Storeys hits the theaters on March 9, 2018.

