Was Mahira Khan pleading with Ranbir Kapoor in viral video? Here is the truth

Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan attended the Global Teacher Prize gala in Dubai representing their nations. Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan attended the Global Teacher Prize gala in Dubai representing their nations.

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and Pakistani star Mahira Khan’s recent pictures broke the internet leaving fans asking for more from these two, and calling on filmmakers to cast them together in a project. Whether or not we will get to see them teaming up, leave aside Mahira returning to Bollywood, is a different story altogether. But amid the entire excitement, a couple of videos went viral due to the body language of the two actors. While the clips had no audio, it appeared as if Mahira was pleading with Ranbir who looked disinterested.

The event in question was the Global Teacher Prize gala in Dubai, which took place on Sunday, and had both Ranbir and Mahira representing their countries and giving speeches. They even interacted with the audience and spent a good time interacting at the after-party.

Also read | Why was Mahira Khan pleading with Ranbir Kapoor? Watch viral backstage video

However, two backstage videos from the event made way to the internet, leaving everyone confused about why Mahira looked so panicked while chatting with Ranbir. Many believed the two were having a fight, while some said Mahira was pleading with Ranbir for something. But, a clarity was still awaited. Now, as per a report by Mumbai Mirror, we know what exactly the two were discussing that looked so intense.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan video here:

“The after-party began at 9 pm. An Italian band had been flown into Dubai’s sea-facing Atlantis The Palm for the all-nighter. A video of Ranbir and Mahira engaged in an animated conversation went viral from the event. The Pakistani actress put all speculation, that she was pleading with the Indian actor, to rest by saying that they were just catching up, discussing work and recalling how she had so wanted to promote her Bollywood debut with her co-star Shah Rukh Khan on either side of the border. While Mahira stayed back, Ranbir left the party early, and was back in Mumbai on Monday afternoon to attend another event,” the report said.

If that was the case, we really wish Mahira gets to sign her next Bollywood film soon, and her Indian fans meet her on the big screen. Mahira had to give a miss to the promotions of her Bollywood debut Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan, due to the ban on Pakistani artistes in India, and could only join one of the press conferences through a live chat in Mumbai.