Salman Khan reveals the truth behind his “Mujhe ladki mil gayi” tweet

This is what Salman Khan’s cryptic tweet ‘Mujhe Ladki Mil Gayi’ is about. This is what Salman Khan’s cryptic tweet ‘Mujhe Ladki Mil Gayi’ is about.

Salman Khan’s tweet, “Mujhe ladki mil gayi (I have found a girl), on Tuesday morning sent social media into overdrive within an hour. While some speculated the ‘ladki’ to be his ladylove, others suggested it was the female lead of his next film. But Salman put an end to all the confusion as his following tweet has the name of the female lead of the film Loveratri. The film marks the acting debut of his brother-in-law and Arpita Khan Sharma’s husband Aayush Sharma.

“Nothing to worry na @aaysharma ki film #Loveratri ke liye ladki mil gayi Warina, Toh dont worry na be happy na,” tweeted Salman. Loveratri, bankrolled by Salman’s production house Salman Khan Films, is also the directorial debut of Abhiraj Minawal, who has earlier worked as an assistant director in 2016 film Sultan.

Nothing to worry na @aaysharma ki film #Loveratri ke liye ladki mil gayi Warina, Toh dont worry na be happy na pic.twitter.com/uetTpUKRdi — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 6, 2018

Mujhe ladki mil gayi — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 6, 2018

The details about Warina, the girl mentioned in Salman’s tweet, have been kept under wraps. From what we know about the love story Loveratri until now, it is being shot in Gujarat and Aayush is enjoying preparing for his Bollywood debut. While announcing the project, Salman wrote, “Feeling very happy to announce @SKFilmsOfficial productions ka 5th venture #Loveratri introducing @aaysharma directed by Abhiraj Minawala. More details soon.”

Feeling very happy to announce @SKFilmsOfficial productions ka 5th venture #Loveratri introducing @aaysharma directed by Abhiraj Minawala. More details soon — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 14, 2017

Before Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan has introduced a number of actors in Bollywood. From Sooraj Pancholi, Zareen Khan to Pulkit Samrat, there is a long list of Bollywood celebrities who have been brought into the limelight by Salman.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd