Salman Khan’s latest protege Warina Hussain is prepping for Bollywood debut. Watch video

The new entrant of Bollywood Warina Hussain broke the internet after she was announced as the star of Salman Khan’s next production venture Loveratri. But it seems Warina has already started to prep for the film by learning some Bollywood moves. In the Insta story shared by Loveatri actor Aayush Sharma, we see Warina learning the choreography of a song, which seems to be a romantic number. Not just him even Warina shared a video through Insta story in which Aayush is learning the steps.

“Warina plays a ballet dancer in the film and Aayush essays the role of a Gujarati boy. The duo meet during Navratri and the love story follows,” a source had informed indianexpress.com.

Recently, the paparazzi caught Warina Hussain and Aayush Sharma leaving a dance studio. Not just that, Aayush shared a picture of him and Warina from their latest photoshoot, and yes, Warina seems to be the best choice to star alongside Aayush.

Salman introduced Warina to the world with a tweet that read, “Mujhe ladki mil gayi (I have found a girl).” Later, he explained it is the name of the female lead of the film Loveratri, which marks the debut of his brother-in-law and Arpita Khan Sharma’s husband Aayush.

Loveratri, bankrolled by Salman’s production house Salman Khan Films, is also the directorial debut of Abhiraj Minawal, who has earlier worked as an assistant director in 2016 film Sultan.

