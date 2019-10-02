War movie release: Highlights

Starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in significant roles, War releases today. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the film is an action-adventure where Hrithik and Tiger play spies and when one goes rogue, the other is asked to hunt him down. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana.
Throughout the promotions, the two stars promoted the film separately to keep up with the spirit of the film which talks about ‘War’ between the two. They also engaged in a meme-war through their clothes during the promotions.
Talking to indianexpress.com about War, Tiger Shroff said, “After seeing Hrithik sir, I feel like I still have miles to go. To feel happy for myself and pat my own back, I think it is still going to take a while for me to get there. War, however, has gotten me at least one step ahead. I give credit to my director as he took me out of my comfort zone, and threw me into a new space altogether. I feel very thankful that this film happened to me. It was an educational journey. If you ask me if I am better than what I was yesterday, then yes I am. It is all because of War.”
Our verdict
Shubhra Gupta, The Indian Express film critic gave War a two star rating. She wrote in her review, "Every frame bristling with the combined smirk-and-swag of Hrithik-Tiger? Check. Lavish locations all around the world? Present and accounted for. Lots of fast-paced chases? War has all of the above, and yet, it’s in the not quite there zone: not quite smart enough, and most importantly, not quite new enough."
Also read: War movie review: Hrithik Roshan starrer is flashy but familiar
'War is one of the best stylish action films'
Journalist Rohit Jaiswal tweeted, "#WAR is one the best stylish action film I have ever seen in my life, I have no words to describe what I want to say right now, WAR will create history because @iHrithik has finally given audience what they wanted from him after #Dhoom2, 4.5*/5 BLOCKBUSTER Abki Baar 300 par..."
Vaani Kapoor on working in War
Vaani Kapoor told indianexpress.com, "War was an experience of a lifetime, I got to play an important character opposite brilliant performers like Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. It was a chance that I was not going to miss."
Also read: War actor Vaani Kapoor: Working with Hrithik and Tiger was an experience of a lifetime
War is a genre defining film, says Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor was all praise for War. he tweeted, "A film that celebrates @iHrithik & @iTIGERSHROFF unabashedly for how their fans want to see them... #War is a genre defining film because it takes the treatment and action to a whole new level... A big screen bonanza !!! All the best to Sidharth Anand @yrf and the entire team..."
War expected to rewrite box office records
Film trade analyst Girish Johar has predicted War's opening day collection to be at Rs 45 crore. He told indianexpress.com that War has the potential to leave behind Thugs of Hindostan which holds the record of highest Hindi box office opener. The Aamir Khan starrer collected Rs 52.25 crore on the day of its release.
“The fans of Hrithik and Tiger are waiting for War with bated breath. Both the actors make for a deadly combination which the audiences want to watch on the screen. The trailer and the music have already set the screens on fire. Expect hysteria at the box office today. Advance bookings are fantastic and I think it is the top advances of all time. The film has everything, from action, thriller and gloss, that audiences want to watch in a movie,” Girish suggested.
Also read: War box office prediction: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff film to break Thugs of Hindostan’s record?
'Hrithik is the superstar public craves to watch'
YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani tweeted, "@iHrithik the audience’s cheer on your entry in #War proves that you are that superstar who public craves to watch on the big screen. It gave me flashbacks of the time when people used to cheer for you in dhoom 2 What a mega star❤️ so happy to have you back in action🤯"
Hrithik and Tiger are on fire, says Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan shared in his Instagram stories, "@hrithikroshan @tigerjackieshroff is on screen fire. @_vaanikapoor_ is stunner congratulations @itssiddharthanand and Yrf"
Watch: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Siddharth Anand talk about War
'Biggest opening'
Journalist Amul Vikas Mohan tweeted, "#WAR has taken the BIGGEST opening India has seen for a Hindi film EVER!!!
@iHrithik @iTIGERSHROFF @Vaaniofficial @yrf #SiddharthAnand #Historic #SuperCinema"
'Its visual delight overshadows the weaknesses'
TV presenter Aniruddh tweeted, "Critically if you dig inside, flaws can be found out for sure (which I never do in case of big event commercial flicks) But the big screen spectacle that it puts up, the visual delight that it is, it easily overshadows the weaknesses, and emerges as a fantastic entertainer. #War"
Our verdict
The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave War a two star rating. She wrote in her review, "The chief trouble with War is that all the space is divvied up between Hrithik and Tiger, and they are so busy strutting across the screen, in all their glory, so ripped, so brawny, that the poor baddies don’t really get a chance. Not one scary villain who sends the shivers down our spines? Then the spies might as well be playing ring-around-the-roses with each other."
Also read: War movie review: Hrithik Roshan starrer is flashy but familiar
Disha Patani calls Hrithik-Tiger the 'best couple'
Disha Patani took to her Instagram and wrote long with War's poster, "What a treat to watch both of you in one frame, you guys are 🔥🔥🔥@tigerjackieshroff @hrithikroshan, so proud of you 🐯❤️"
She also posted in her Instagram stories, "Must say the best couple I've ever seen. @hrithikroshan @tigerjackieshroff You guys are incredible"
'Hrithik can replace Rambo'
"First #dhoom and now #war.. @iHrithik don't know what Bollywood and Hollywood Casting director are doing. Such a Talent and Greek God is not often seen onscreen with action movies.. if anyone can replace #Rambo it's only
@iHrithik," wrote a fan Naveen Srivastava.
'War will be the highest grossing Hindi film of 2019'
"Wager: #War is going to be the highest grossing Hindi film of 2019. Not seen it, but the appeal of something that delivers exactly what it promises on the wrapper should work big," journalist Raja Sen tweeted.
'You can’t take your eyes off Hrithik Roshan'
"#WAR is d best action thriller film till date . U just can’t take ur eyes off when #HrithikRoshan is there 🔥😎🔥❤️🔥 #TigerShroff has given his career best 💪🏻🤘🏻👏🏻 Hearing audience whistling & clapping in a multiplex after long time 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 🌟🌟🌟🌟.5 #HrithikvsTiger #Warreview," tweeted a fan named Debabrata Chowdhury.
'Hrithik and Tiger set the screen on fire'
A fan Karan tweeted, "#WAR [4/5] : An Epic Action Thriller.. Grandly executed action sequences set in exotic locations..
@iHrithik is terrific.. Whether action or dance.. He is a treat to watch on screen..
@iTIGERSHROFF commendable performance.. He is fantastic..
Together, they set the screen 🔥"
'An epic action spectacle'
Trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted, "#WAR - EPIC action spectacle,rides on watertight script, worldclass action, fast paced & thrilling screenplay. @ihrithik performance is iconic, @itigershroff delivers career best ACT . Siddhart vision & direction is superlative. BHAYANKAR BLOCKBUSTER
Rating- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 (4.5)"
'Insane craze all over the nation'
"An exhibitor from Bihar just called me to inform that there is a huge crowd of people outside his cinema hall ALREADY for the first show of #War which begins at 11 am. Some @iHrithik fans have been standing with his cut outs. INSANE CRAZE ALL ACROSS THE NATION. Its #HrithikVsTiger!" tweeted entertainment journalist Himesh.
'Hrithik towers over Tiger'
"#WAR 1st Half : Excellent.. Action sequences are choreographed and executed with great finesse..@iHrithik towers over as the senior..@iTIGERSHROFF has given his best as the junior.. Together, they are terrific whether action or dance.." tweeted trade analyst Ramesh Bala.
'A paisa vasool action dhamaka'
"Its INTERVAL And I Can't decide Should I Watch @iHrithik or focus on Movie Hrithik has Never Looked This Handsome!Talking about #WAR, so far its A Paisa Vasool Action Dhamaka!!! Breath taking Action Sequences, Charm, Style & Some Suspense. @iTIGERSHROFF is IMPRESSIVE!" tweeted entertainment journalist Aavishkar.
'Hrithik leaves everyone speechless'
"#War is all about out Action, Location, 2 Good songs, @iTIGERSHROFF's Gymnastics, Thrilling Suspense & One Man @iHrithik. He left Everyone Spechless. Blockbuster on card," tweeted a fan Rahul Mishra.
'This kind of action is yet to be seen'
"WAR has nothing less than BLOCKBUSTER written all over it! This kind of action is yet to be seen. Huge congratulations to the team!
@iHrithik @Vaaniofficial #SidAnand... and of course my brother @iTIGERSHROFF," tweeted director Punit Malhotra.
'Delivers exactly what it promises'
"War simmers before it explodes! An action-packed adventure that delivers exactly what it promises. Super performances and a non stop adrenaline ride makes #War one of the best action movies I’ve watched!" tweeted a viewer Eshaan Roshan.
'Hrithik is mind blowing'
"One word blockbuster..Just saw it in UAE..Actions are never seen before in Indian cinema. No words for @iHrithik he is mind blowing, tiger improved a lot in #war. 😊.Last suspense is amazing 😎😍Not getting any words to describe. go for http://it.My rating 4.5/5 ❤," tweeted a fan @Vineeth_hrithik.
'Tiger Shroff is brilliant'
@1Vishwajitrao took to Twitter to share, "#OneWorldReview #War Film Blockbuster! Action thriller + Drama Very Good Story & Screen-Play Very Fast And Very Interesting! #HrithikRoshan Outstanding Acting #TigerShroff Brilliant And Two Actors Looks, Dance Fantastic @Vaaniofficial Beautiful And Fine Job. MyRating:4 stars."
'WAR all set to create a new record at box office'
Raj Bansal posted on Twitter, "Unbelievable crowds everywhere in the morning shows across india. All set to create a new record-at Box Office. #War @yrf #AdityaChopra @iHrithik @iTIGERSHROFF @Vaaniofficial Congratulations."
'Historic opening at every center'
Sumit Kadel shared on his Twitter page, "#WAR Final advance booking collection is in the range of ₹ 31-32 cr. Highest ever for a hindi film by miles." He added, "#WAR takes 2019 biggest opening. Film opens with 68%- 72% occupancy in early morning shows & its more than #ThugsOfHindostan . HISTORIC opening at every center."
'Expectations are sky high'
Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote," And the most crucial quarter begins... #October, in particular, will witness the release of three major films: #War, #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy and #HouseFull4... The stakes are sky high and so are the expectations."
'War should be an absolute cracker'
Actor Sudheer Babu wrote on Twitter, "All the best men in action @iHrithik @iTIGERSHROFF .... Have been a long wait to see you both setting screens on fire 🔥 #War should be an absolute cracker 👍👍."
'WAR at par with Hollywood'
"#war is a treat.. a true blue at par with Hollywood,An International Indian action blockbuster.. kudos to #AdityaChopra for backing this vision and #sidanand for such fabulous direction #YFX brilliant each department is paisa vasool @yrf," Director Siddharth Malhotra said via Twitter.
WAR's advance booking breaks record
Trade analyst Ramesh Bala posted on his Twitter account, "#WAR All-time No.1 advance booking for a Hindi movie in India.."
'WAR is all set to Demolish many records'
Rohit Jaiswal's post reads, "The Big Day Finally Arrives.. wait of almost 2 years comes to an END its WAR day today, and yes #WAR is all set to DEMOLISH many records, it has potential to become the No 1 Hindi Film,my best wishes to @iTIGERSHROFF& @iHrithik, Remember Nxt decade belongs to both of you #WarDay."
'What an entertainer'
Vaibhavi Merchant took to her Twitter page to share, "#War is a must watch guys!!! What an entertainer!!! Hrithik @iHrithik & Tiger @iTIGERSHROFF are beyond brilliance & a treat to watch!!! The action..OMG!!!Banging action, brilliant score!!! Kudos to the entire team lead by #SiddharthAnand the director."
WAR director Siddharth Anand is looking forward for the film' release
Siddharth Anand shared a photo with the stars, and wrote along, "One year ago this was at the launch puja of the film. And last night we wrapped a journey I would say. To say it was tough for everyone involved would be putting it very mildly. Nonetheless, I believe it’s been a great learning curve for me and I’m sure everyone will take back some growth and something positive from this arduous yet exhilarating journey! Here’s looking forward to 2nd October! Show some love people!!!!!"
Sussanne Khan: Hrithik-Tiger rewrite the meaning of Action heroes
"And come tomorrow these two gorgeous hunks will rewrite the meaning of Action heroes on the world cinema platform!! Take a bow @hrithikroshan @tigerjackieshroff and @itssiddharthanand you all are just INCREDIBLE!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#bestmovieever #blownaway #WAR," tweeted Sussanne Khan.
Vaani Kapoor's request to protect WAR from piracy
War star Vaani Kapoor shared on her Twitter account, "Hi everyone! A movie watching experience is never fun when the spoilers are out. I request you all to protect our film #WAR and all our hard work, by not giving out any spoilers and allow everyone to discover it on the big screen. Hope you all enjoy it & give us lots of love! ♥."
Raj Kundra seems to be in love with WAR's direction
'Siddharth Anand mounts the film on a scale that’s truly a visual delight'
Director Milap shared on Twitter, "#War is an action BONANZA! You have NEVER seen such action from an Indian film! @iHrithik is a GOD and @iTIGERSHROFF delivers his GREATEST act! Siddharth Anand mounts the film on a scale that’s truly a visual delight! @Vaaniofficial is stunning!Congrats @yrf on a BLOCKBUSTER."
Hrithik Roshan's request
Hrithik Roshan posted on Twitter, "Hi Guys! I have a personal request to make. We have made #WAR with a lot of hard work, blood, sweat and love. Please protect our spoilers when you see the film because it will immensely add to everyone’s movie watching experience. Trusting you all with this."