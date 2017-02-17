Wanted to do Bengali films, so moved to Kolkata: Raima Sen

“After Parineeta and Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, I moved to Kolkata to do a lot of Bengali films.” “After Parineeta and Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, I moved to Kolkata to do a lot of Bengali films.”

Bollywood actress Raima Sen, who will be seen next in “2006 Varanasi”, says she has nothing against mainstream commercial cinema but took a conscious decision to move to Kolkata as she wanted to do Bengali films. “After Parineeta and Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, I moved to Kolkata to do a lot of Bengali films. It was after ‘Children of War’ and ‘Bollywood Diaries’ I was back in Mumbai. Now in Hindi films, I just try to cherry-pick the best of what I get. There is nothing against mainstream commercial films. I would love to do one if it’s interesting,” Raima told PTI.

The Manorama Six Feet Under actress is hopeful she will get good work now that she is back to Bollywood. “Today lot of films with great content are being made and I am sure I will get more opportunities now that I am back in Mumbai,” she said. Raima will be seen in “2006 Varanasi” alongside Rahul Dev, Ravi Kishan, Mukul Dev and late Om Puri among others.

“I liked the script and so it was an instant yes. The film is based on a real incident and I play a central role that I haven’t done before,” she said. The 37-year-old actress feels sad for not having scenes with the late legendary actor Om Puri. “I did not have any scenes with him, unfortunately. My mum knew him well. But I am glad to be a part of his last complete film,” she said. Directed by Aryeman Keshu, the film is made under the banner Silver Light Entertainment and Morning Star and is slated to release in April-May this year.