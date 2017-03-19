Want to work with Amitabh Bachchan again: Angad Bedi

Angad Bedi shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in 2016 court room drama Pink. Angad Bedi shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in 2016 court room drama Pink.

He shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in last year’s gritty drama Pink and Angad Bedi says he is craving to work with the megastar again in another project. The courtroom drama, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and produced by Shoojit Sircar, also starred Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang and Piyush Mishra.

The film received wide acclaim for handling the issue of crime against women, besides earning accolades for its cast.

“Life post Pink has been great. I have no complaint. I have worked very hard to be where I am. I hope God gives me enough power to carry forward. My childhood dream was to work with Mr Bachchan and Pink fulfilled that. I want to do another film with him. Hopefully that also happens,” Angad told PTI.

“I want to work with Shoojit again. The character he gave me to play was very difficult and not my personality but he had faith in me that I could pull it off.”

Angad will be next seen in a web-series Powerplay alongside Richa Chadha.

“It is a fabulous series and high on performance,” he said.

Amitabh Bachchan’s film Pink, which dealt with crime against women, had been invited for a special screening at the United Nations head quarters in New York. The 73-year-old actor, who played a lawyer in the film, took to Twitter back then and had made the announcement.

Also read: Nora Fatehi clears link up rumours, says Angad Bedi is best friend. See pics

The film was about three girls living in Delhi -Taapsee Pannu, Andrea Tariang and Kirti Kulhari – and how their lives change after coming face-to-face with gender violence. The film is a courtroom drama where the three and their lawyer (Amitabh Bachchan) are forced to face up to how Indian percieves its women.

With inputs from PTI

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd