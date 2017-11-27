Want to work with Aamir Khan: Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar

Miss World Manushi Chhillar expressed her wish to work with superstar Aamir Khan Miss World Manushi Chhillar expressed her wish to work with superstar Aamir Khan

Even though Bollywood is not in her immediate scheme of things, Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is certain that she would want to feature alongside superstar Aamir Khan in a film.

Manushi addressed the local media today for the first time after winning the coveted crown. When asked which male and female Bollywood actors she finds beautiful Manushi said, “I feel all the actors are really beautiful, so I can’t name one. But I’ll definitely want to work in an Aamir Khan film. I think he has some really challenging roles that he gives you. At the same time, his movies have a message and a connect to the society. So it’ll be very interesting to do. In the actresses, my favourite is Priyanka Chopra.”

The young beauty queen, who is also a medical student, was asked about future career plans and if Bollywood is on her mind.

“I am very excited how this year will turn out. I’ll be travelling, visiting continents. We will be spreading awareness about menstrual hygiene where I’ll be joined by my other Miss World sisters. That’s what I am excited about right now.”

“Bollywood is something which isn’t on my mind as of now. I really can’t say anything about it,” she said.

Interestingly, Manushi revealed that her co-contestants at Miss World’s pageant thought her to be a Bollywood actor. She also mentioned how the food cooked by her mother helped her bond with her competitors.

“In the first week of the pageant they thought I was a Bollywood actress. But jokes apart, we all are very similar. We didn’t have pre conceived notions about each other.

“We go there with fresh mind, there’s a lot of curiosity to know each other and their country. I went with a suitcase full of Indian food thanks to having an Indian mother and being a vegetarian in China. That’s how I bonded with other contestants because everyone would come to my room for food,” she said.

