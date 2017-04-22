Want to do amazing romance in a romantic film: Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen wants to do a film but is not getting an appealing script. Sushmita Sen wants to do a film but is not getting an appealing script.

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen today said having explored comedy, drama and emotions, she now wants to play the role of a mature woman in a film. The former Miss Universe said she has been reading scripts regularly but none has appealed to her so far and therefore she is not seen on the silver screen these days.

“I have explored comedy, horror films and the depth of drama and emotions. Now, I want to do an amazing romance in a romantic film. I want to do the role of a mature woman,” Sen told reporters here tonight. She said the film industry is witnessing interesting times, there are young film producers, studios and a good network of distributors.

The actress said but she is taking time in doing any film as she cannot find an appealing script. Sen was in the city to launch the bottle mineral water Indus Pride.

Recently the actor appeared in a TV commercial in which she looked nothing less than a dream. Apparently, Sushmita has been traveling quite often since the last few months. She has been keeping her fans updated about the shoots she has been doing. Unlike many actors in the industry, Sushmita has been constantly participating in fundraising events and has been speaking up openly about national concerns, especially regarding women.

