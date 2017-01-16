Want to begin my dance-action film soon: Remo D’Souza

Choreographer-turned-director Remo D’Souza also plans to make web series on his 2011 youth film Faltu. Choreographer-turned-director Remo D’Souza also plans to make web series on his 2011 youth film Faltu.

Choreographer-turned-filmmaker Remo D’Souza says that if his upcoming dance-action film doesn’t go on floors this March then it will get pushed ahead to next year. “I want to start the film now… if I don’t start in March then again it will get pushed to next year. After March I will not get into other project,” Remo told PTI. The film, to be directed by Remo, was to go on floors from September last year.

Both Ajay Devgn and Sooraj Pancholi have undergone special action training in Germany for Remo’s dance-action movie. Besides action, the duo will have to get their dancing skills right for the film. Apparently, the film is an emotional one and it revolves around the relationship between the two brothers.

The ABCD helmer will then begin work on the third part of ABCD 3 that will have Prabhu Deva in the lead and some other actors. The second part had Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. Ask him if he plans to retain them, Remo says, “Let’s see we are still working on the casting.” There have been rumours that Hrithik Roshan will be seen in the third instalment of ABCD, but according to Remo, the reports are not true. “Hrithik will not do it,” he added.

Choreographer-turned-director Remo D’Souza plans to make web series on his 2011 youth film Faltu. “I am planning to turn my films into series. We are thinking of making a web series of Faltu. It will be interesting. We will be mixing a lot of things into it like dance etc,” Remo told PTI. Faltu is a comedy film directed by Remo and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. It tells the story of four friends. It had Jackky Bhagnani, Puja Gupta, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Angad Bedi in lead roles.