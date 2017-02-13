Waking up early is magical: Ok Jaanu actor Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor who recently featured in OK Jaanu, believes the energy one can attain by waking up early is just magical. Shraddha Kapoor who recently featured in OK Jaanu, believes the energy one can attain by waking up early is just magical.

Actress Shraddha Kapoor, currently awaiting the release of Half Girlfriend and Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai, believes the energy one can attain by waking up early is just “magical”.

“Waking up early is just magical. Love love lovee the morning energy,” Shraddha tweeted on Monday.

Last seen on screen in Shaad Ali’s Ok Jaanu, a remake of Mani Ratnam’s Ok Kanmani, Shraddha will be next seen opposite Arjun Kapoor in Half Girlfriend. Based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel Half Girlfriend, the film adaptation is directed by Mohit Suri. After 2 States, this will be the next book of Chetan Bhagat to be converted into a film.

In Apoorva Lakhia’s Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai, Shraddha plays underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar.

Waking up early is just magical. Love love loveeee the morning energy! ☀️✨❤️ — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) February 13, 2017

She was also nostalgic about Aashiqui 2, and said it holds a very special place in the hearts of people.

Shraddha Kapoor feels lucky to have the ‘best team’

Reacting to a post by the film’s writer Shagufta Rafique, who believes the film is memorable for life, Shraddha tweeted: “Such special memories and such special writing.

You gave the world the story of Aashiqui 2 which has made a special place in people’s hearts.”

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film also featured Aditya Roy Kapur.