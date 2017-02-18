Vulnerability is a woman’s strength: Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta says, “A world without love would be only war, and we women make the balance happen.” Esha Gupta says, “A world without love would be only war, and we women make the balance happen.”

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta, who essays an interesting character in the forthcoming action-thriller Commando 2: The Black Money Trail, believes that women have the power to be vulnerable and strong at the same time.

Asked about the projection of Indian women as strong in Hindi cinema, Esha told IANS here: “I think vulnerability is the strength of a woman. A woman is as strong as to give birth of a child and nurture. A man cannot do that. Just because we women are expressive and show our softer side with love and affection, does not mean we are not strong.

“A world without love would be only war, and we women make the balance happen. Love and forgiveness is stronger than hatred. As it is getting accepted and society is changing with the thought, it is reflecting in our cinema.”

Without revealing much about her character in the film, Esha said: “I play Maria, who is almost like a Bond girl, a strong lady with brain and beauty. I enjoyed playing the character. The only thing that I missed out is doing action sequences in the film.”

Marking her Bollywood debut with the 2012 film “Jannat 2”, Esha went on to feature in films like “Jannat 2”, “Raaz 3”, “Chakravyuh”, “Humshakals” and “Rustom”.

Directed by Deven Bhojani and produced by Vipul Shah, “Commando 2: The Black Money Trail” also features Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma. It is releasing on March 3.