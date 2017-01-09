VJ Andy wants to be known for his work than personal life

VJ Andy says he would like to be known for his work rather than his personal life. “I am given the ‘gay’ tag regularly. VJ Andy says he would like to be known for his work rather than his personal life. “I am given the ‘gay’ tag regularly.

VJ Andy says he would like to be known for his work rather than his personal life. “I am given the ‘gay’ tag regularly. I would like to be known for what I do and say in the advancement of society and not for my personal life,” Andy told PTI. Untag, a six-part web series, delves into the lives of regular people, their dreams, inhibitions and struggles. It gives the audience a fresh and light perspective of six characters, each dealing with a tag imposed on them, trying to become much more than what they have been labelled as.

“I decided to do ‘Untag’ because the character stood out to me in the script. I am very active online, so this is another way to reach out to the people,” he said. “‘Untag’ is ground breaking content, dealing with modern Indian issues in a sensitive way, representing minorities respectfully,” he said.

Andy said that in the series, his character is of a person making other people’s business his own and back-biting, someone who expresses himself by putting others down. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the series features Andy, Meiyang Chang, Dipannita Sharma, Shiv Pandit, Anjali Anand and Naveen Polishetty.

The web series is streamed on Voot, a digital video-on-demand platform from the house of Viacom18. VJ Andy earlier said his stint on ‘Bigg Boss’ season 7 has given his career a major boost and made him a household name now.

The 34-year-old anchor, who has returned to TV with season 3 of his dating reality show ‘Dare to Date’, feels his fan base is no more restricted to youth because people of all ages liked his friendly and funny personality in ‘Bigg Boss 7’.