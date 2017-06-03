Vivek Oberoi praises Salman Khan’s Tubelight, here’s how

Vivek Oberoi: I want Tubelight to break records of ‘Baahubali’ and become a superhit film Vivek Oberoi: I want Tubelight to break records of ‘Baahubali’ and become a superhit film

Vivek Oberoi who is gearing up for the release of his next film Bank Chor recently said that he hopes Salman Khan’s Tubelight breaks the records set by SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2. After taking a dig at Salman Khan at a recent promotional event of Bank Chor, Vivek Oberoi has now slyly praised Salman Khan. It’s no secret that Vivek and Salman have a history. Salman and Vivek were involved in a tussle over Aishwarya Rai. Vivek, just like Salman once dated Aishwarya.

“I want Tubelight to break records of ‘Baahubali’ and become a superhit film. I feel ‘Tubelight’ has all the capacity to make Hindi cinema proud all around the world and I would like to wish all the luck for the entire team of ‘Tubelight’,” Vivek told IANS.

The actor was speaking at on the sidelines of the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards. Vivek was being honoured for his contributions towards Hindi cinema and social work. The actor called Baahubali 2 an outstanding film.

“I’m seriously looking for a good love story that is kind and of my age. Something which is more age appropriate that I can play with a little more maturity. Something honest, real, intense and powerful love story. I’d love to do that,” Vivek earlier said.

When asked if Vivek would like to do some serious movies, the actor said, “Yes, sure, why not. If there is a powerful film with a powerful social message, why not? I think films are a great tool to pass on strong messages and reach such a large bunch of people and change the way they think. So, yeah, I would love to.”

