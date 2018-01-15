Vivek Oberoi missed his Sabarimala Ayyappa visit after 18 years. Here’s why

Vivek Oberoi has been going to the mountain temple in Kerala for the past 18 years especially on the day of Makar Sankranti which falls on January 14. Vivek Oberoi has been going to the mountain temple in Kerala for the past 18 years especially on the day of Makar Sankranti which falls on January 14.

Actor Vivek Oberoi was last seen in the Tamil super hit Vivegam, which also starred superstar Ajith. Currently, the Saathiya actor is heard to be working with Ram Gopal Varma on his next project titled Rai. Vivek who also marked his digital debut with the award-winning web series Inside Edge had said that the platform is not just a growing one but also exciting. The actor is associated with many charity foundations and awareness programs actively. He was seen participating in the Swacch Bharat program when it was launched.

But there is something that the actor has not been very public about and that is his faith in the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala. Yes, the 40-year-old actor is an ardent devotee of Sabarimala Ayyappa. Indian Express exclusively learnt from Vivek’s close friend that he has been going to the mountain temple in Kerala for the past 18 years especially on the day of Makar Sankranti which falls on January 14. Vivek’s father Suresh Oberoi is a Punjabi and his mom is a Tamilian and the friend feels that Vivek has taken his love for Sabarimala from his mom’s faith in Lord Ayyappa.

Vivek’s friend told indianexpress.com, “This year Vivek could not make it to Sabarimala on 14th January due to some personal reasons. However, he wanted to visit an Ayyappa temple on the same day here in Mumbai. We checked with a few people and learnt that one Shree Ayyappa Bhakta Samithi is celebrating the Annual Ayyappa Pooja Mahotsav at Matunga for the last 68 years in a grand style. Vivek decided that he would visit the temple to pray and seek blessings.”

An onlooker told indianexpress.com, “Vivek came in the evening when the big pooja was about to begin. Dressed in traditional South Indian attire and wearing a typical Kerala style mundu and angavastram. He lit the lamp on arrival and watched the Udukku Pattu, and led in procession to the nearby Shiva temple from where the procession of Lord Ayyappa started accompanied by Panchavadhyam and Udukku Pattu. He was there throughout the procession.”

Vivek’s friend further added that the actor plans to visit the temple in Kerala soon as the actor has never missed the holy trip before.

We called Vivek Oberoi to know about his huge faith in Sabarimala Ayyappa but the actor was busy in a shoot.

