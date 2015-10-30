Presents Latest News

Vivek Oberoi helps raise funds for cancer patients

Instead of celebrating his fifth wedding anniversary with fervour, Vivek Oberoi, a social activist, lent his support to an initiative to raise funds for cancer patients.

By: IANS | Mumbai | Updated: December 25, 2015 10:28 pm
Vivek Oberoi, who has two children with Priyanka, believes lending support can be beneficial for children who are fighting the terminal disease.
Instead of celebrating his fifth wedding anniversary with fervour, actor Vivek Oberoi, a social activist, lent his support to an initiative to raise funds for cancer patients.

He walked the ramp for designer Mihika Mirpuri for a cancer fundraiser on Wednesday, which also marked five years since he wed Priyanka Alva.

“I am celebrating my fifth anniversary with my lovely wife Priyanka. But we still decided we have to be here to support the excellent cause,” he said.

Talking about his association with the cause, he said: “I have been associated with helping cancer patient, especially children, for 12 years. And during this period, we have managed to help out more than 200,000 children.”

Vivek, who has two children with Priyanka, believes lending support can be beneficial for children who are fighting the terminal disease.

“Most of their stories are incredibly heartwrenching because they all come from really far from their places where there is no medical facility available for the treatment of cancer. I have always seen these children are so resilient and so strong, just a little bit of a helping hand works wonders for them.”

