Vivek Oberoi’s character gives an edge to Bank Chor, says Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh says it is actor Vivek Oberoi’s character in Bank Chor, which gives an edge to the forthcoming film.

“Vivek Oberoi plays a CBI officer in the film, which gives an edge to the film. There comes a time when you start asking whether this cop is trying to solve the investigation or complicate it. Is he really a hero or villain, that’s the edge” said Riteish promoting his film on the show Chidiya Ghar.

Riteish and Vivek have worked in Masti, Grand Masti and Great Grand Masti, now the duo is again sharing screen space in Bank Chor and Riteish is all praise for his friend and co-star. Vivek Oberoi started off his career with the 2002 crime-thriller Company and was touted as the newest heartthrob after the release of romance-drama Saathiya in the same year. But after 15 years, the actor’s filmography boasts more of crime dramas and slapstick comedies and he admits he has not utilised the romantic space in his film career to the fullest.

“Experience of working with Vivek in ‘Bank Chor’ has been different. He plays a cop and I’m thief in the film, so whatever tussle and tension that goes in cop-thief relationship, will be seen in Bank Chor but with a different twist” Riteish added.

Riteish said in a recent interview, “Our humour is not genre-specific. There comes a time when you need to segregate and stick to a genre while making a movie.”

Bank Chor is produced by Asish Patil and will be distributed under the Yash Raj Films banner.

