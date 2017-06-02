Vivek Oberoi: I didn’t do justice to romantic genre in my career

Vivek Oberoi will next be seen in Bank Chor. Vivek Oberoi will next be seen in Bank Chor.

Vivek Oberoi started off his career with the 2002 crime-thriller “Company” and was touted as the newest heartthrob after the release of romance-drama “Saathiya” in the same year. But after 15 years, the actor’s filmography boasts more of crime dramas and slapstick comedies and he admits he has not utilised the romantic space in his film career to the fullest. “It was not a conscious decision not to do romantic films. It’s just a matter of choice, what films come your way, what state of mind you are in when you are approached with a film, I don’t think I did justice to the genre in my career,”

Vivek told PTI in an interview here. The 40-year-old actor, who will next be seen in a quirky comedy Bank Chor, says at this point in his life and career, he would love to do a “mature, intense and evocative love story”. Vivek says different filmmakers have their own take on the idea of romance and he is open to try things their way.

“There’s Anurag Basu who has his own angle to what romance looks like. Then you have Imtiaz Ali, Karan Johar, the Yash Raj Banner who are known for their romantic films. I would love to work with any of these great directors.” The actor says he has had a great experience working with up-and-coming directors like Rensil D’Silva in “Kurbaan”. “They have new ideas and a fresher take on things. You end up unlocking a different kind of potential in you as an actor. They provoke you to explore something fun,” he says. The actor plays an arrogant cop, Amjad Khan, who has been called to catch the robbers at a bank in the comedy directed by Bumpy. Is comedy the most bankable genre? – pun intended – Vivekreasons with a dual answer, “yes and no”.

Read here | Baywatch movie review: Priyanka Chopra, we can’t take eyes off you

“Comedies are fun and you can share a good laugh with your friends. But I have realised such films don’t really move you beyond a point and for me, that feeling is what makes a film an iconic one.” Vivek says till date people remember him for his roles in films like “Company”, “Saathiya”, “Omkara” and “Shootout At Lokhandwala”. “People remember me in these films because they made them feel something more deeply than my other films. Such films have a longer shelf life. It may do great in terms of business, but even if that does not happen, the memory of the film lives longer than the spoils.” The bank robbery film, which also stars Riteish Deshmukh, is set to release on June 16.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App