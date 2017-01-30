Vishal Dadlani files for divorce from wife Priyali

Vishal Dadlani and wife Priyali have been married for many years now. Vishal Dadlani and wife Priyali have been married for many years now.

Bollywood music singer-composer Vishal Dadlani has filed for divorce from wife Priyali. The couple has been living separately for some time now. In a statement, Vishal confirmed the news saying, “After several years of living separately, Priyali and I are officially filing for divorce. This is the only statement either of us wishes to make, as this is a private and personal matter, and we hope it will be respected as such. Over our time apart, we have become perhaps greater friends than we have ever been before. Both our families are extremely close, to us and to each other, and of course, this will remain so. Our private lives have always been extremely personal to us, so we humbly ask for dignity and privacy in this regard. Thank you.”

Vishal and wife Priyali have been married for many years now. The news comes as a shock to the film industry. Their divorce comes after a series of celebrity breakups last year including Arbaaz-Malaika, Farhan-Adhuna and Ranbir-Katrina.Vishal Dadlani has given music in several Bollywood hits including Om Shanti Om, Ra One, Sultan and others. He has also lent his voice to several chartbusters including Baby ko bass pasand hai (Sultan) and Aao Na ( Haider). Recently he lent his voice to song Mon Amour from Kaabil. Besides working in films, Vishal also judges reality shows.

The singer-composer is quite active on social media and doesn’t shy away from sharing his views on various subjects. Vishal Dadlani earlier mocked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for withdrawing the one-time deposit norm on Wednesday, calling it “rubber-band governance”.