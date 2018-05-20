Follow Us:
Sunday, May 20, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Vishal Bhardwaj: William Shakespeare is an inspiration for me

Vishal Bhardwaj who has given some cult films like Maqbool, Omkara and Haider based on the writings of Shakespeare says that he had this instinctive connection with his literature, which probably nobody else had.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: May 20, 2018 10:27:22 pm
vishal bharadwaj Bollywood filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj talks about his connection with William Shakespeare.
It was love at first sight for Vishal Bhardwaj when he chanced upon William Shakespeare’s Macbeth and found his Mumbai-based gangster drama Maqbool in the tragedy, making the Bard his biggest source of inspiration. Bhardwaj, who has also given Shakespearean tragedies — Othello (Omkara) and Hamlet (Haider)– an interesting twist to suit Indian sensibilities, says his instant connection with the author’s writings was an accident.

“I fell in love with Shakespeare accidentally. I had made ‘Makdee’ and after that I wanted to make a film on gangster genre. But I wanted to make a film which was beyond gang wars, bullets, guns and blood. “We have a godson, whose name is Alaap. He was studying in Dehradun and I was coming to Delhi with him in a train. I was getting bored so I asked him to give me a storybook. So, that’s how I read ‘Macbeth’. I felt it could be a very good story for a gangster film. I read it again after coming back to Mumbai and I started adapting,” Bhardwaj said during a session titled “Word to Screen: Translating Shakespeare and Ruskin Bond” at the ongoing 13th Habitat Film Festival.

Bhardwaj said his initial “ignorance” towards Shakespeare’s literature was “bliss” for him as he was able to adapt “Macbeth” fearlessly. “When I was adapting Shakespeare for the first time I didn’t have the realisation what I was getting into. I was just looking at the masses, who didn’t know much about Shakespeare. I felt no body will get bothered with whatever I was doing with his literature.

“I was fearless. I had this instinctive connection with his literature, which probably nobody else had. I just wanted to see the conflicts he had in our own culture and society,” he said. The director, however, faced serious nerves when Maqbool premiered at Toronto International Film Festival in 2003 and he realised the importance of Shakespeare’s work in world cinema.

irrfan khan and tabu in maqbool Maqbool premiered at Toronto International Film Festival in 2003.

“I realised that I was in a dangerous zone when the film was screened at Toronto International Film Festival. There was a premiere and then media interactions. That was the time I realised that it was dangerous. “The only thing I had in my mind at that time was ‘thank God I did a decent job’. Otherwise they would have ripped me apart,” he recalled.

Bhardwaj, who is currently reading two classics by the iconic English writer, said his mentor and frequent collaborator Gulzar believes he is “exploiting Shakespeare the brand. But I disagree with him. I tell him, for me, Shakespeare is an inspiration. I chose to have Shakespeare’s name when I was told it will be harmful for me. I am acknowledging my source. I can’t say it is my own, if I am using references from his writings,” he said.

“Probably… I do it so that I can steal his writings openly,” he quipped.

