Vishal Bhardwaj’s Talvar 2 to be based on Gurugram murder case

Vishal Bhardwaj will be the writer and director for Talvar 2. Vishal Bhardwaj will be the writer and director for Talvar 2.

After the stupendous success of Talvar based on the Arushi Talwar murder case, the makers are taking forward the franchise with Talvar 2. Directed and written by Vishal Bhardwaj, Talvar 2 will be based on the Gurugram school murder case that shocked the nation last year.

Talvar was directed by Meghna Gulzar and the screenplay was written by Vishal Bhardwaj. For Talvar 2, Bhardwaj will explore the story of a 7-year-old who was brutally murdered in the school premises in September 2017. The prime accused, in this case, was a school senior.

Vishal Bhardwaj spoke about the film and said, “Talvar was about much more than the heinous crime itself, the film held up a mirror to society and exposed several loopholes in the system. Such crimes shake the very moral fabric of society and need to be analysed in a much deeper sense. The world is not just black and white, there’s more to a crime than just victim and perpetrator. That’s why we have decided to continue making true crime procedurals like Talvar.”

Talvar was praised for its Rashomon-esque storytelling where the same episode is shown through different points of view and with each take, the viewer gets to decide who they believe in.

The film is being produced by Junglee Pictures who were also the producers of Talvar. Priti Shahani from Junglee Pictures said, “Our journey on Talvar was more than just a film for us. It is a telling example of how big screen stories, when handled honestly and sensitively, have the power to alter the lives of people associated with the real incident. We are excited to embark on our vision of compelling storytelling, yet again with Vishal Bharadwaj, and taking the Talvar franchise forward.”

Apart from Talvar 2, Vishal Bhardwaj is also working on his next project, Chhuriyaan. Chhuriyaan stars Sanya Malhotra (of Dangal fame), Radhika Manan, Vijay Raaz and Sunil Grover.

