Vishal Bhardwaj on Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan controversy: I know for a fact that it was a tough time for her

Vishal Bhardwaj says that Kangana Ranaut was very professional during the shoot of Rangoon. Vishal Bhardwaj says that Kangana Ranaut was very professional during the shoot of Rangoon.

Kangana Ranaut had huge expectations from her last film Rangoon. Even the film’s director Vishal Bhardwaj treated the film as his dream project, casting three A-listers Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

There were controversies aplenty in the run-up to the release of Rangoon. It was also said that Kangana had a constant tiff with Shahid and Saif. There were also reports stating that Rangoon director Vishal Bhardwaj also had differences of opinion with Kangana.

However, Vishal Bhardwaj, who was in Mumbai for a book release, cleared the air about the controversies surrounding Rangoon. He also spoke about the Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan controversy, as that was the time the Simran actor was shooting for his film. He came out in support of Kangana as he said if it was any other actor they would have stopped shooting for Rangoon mid way.

Bhardwaj said, “Kangana is a very professional girl. And, maybe this is the right time to talk about it. When their (Kangana and Hrithik) personal conflict was going on, if it was any other actor, they would have stopped shooting for the film in the middle stating that they need to fix their mental state (Kangana was shooting for Vishal’s film Rangoon). Whereas Kangana was strong, even when the media was writing something or the other controversial about her every day and night. She would come for the shoot and once she was in front of the camera, she was totally into the character she was playing. After that what she used to do, I don’t know because we all were also busy with the film. But I know for a fact that it was a tough time for her. She was absolutely professional, and not even one day has she asked to stop the shooting for the film. We were shooting in the interiors of the country. So, we were totally cut off from the world, and would read the news on our phones only.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd