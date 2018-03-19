Vishal Bhardwaj on Irrfan Khan: Will start shooting our film when the warrior returns as a winner

Vishal Bhardwaj has tweeted that he will be rescheduling his upcoming project with Irrfan Vishal Bhardwaj has tweeted that he will be rescheduling his upcoming project with Irrfan

After Irrfan Khan recently released a statement about his health and informed his fans via social media site Twitter that he has been diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumour, director Vishal Bhardwaj tweeted that he is rescheduling the shoot of the film which stars the actor and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles.

Vishal took to Twitter and wrote, “Irrfan is a warrior and we know he will conquer this battle. Therefore @deepikapadukone, Prernaa @kriarj and I have decided to reschedule our film and start with renewed energy and celebration when our warrior returns as a winner”.

A few days ago, Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar had asked everyone to not speculate about his health and had called him a “warrior”.

Earlier, Vishal had posted on Facebook about postponing the Deepika-Irrfan starrer as the actors were not keeping fit. While Deepika has been feeling better lately, Irrfan had to fly out of country owing to his ill health.

Irrfan’s statement about his condition read, “The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope. The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes. As for the rumours that were floated NEURO is not always about the brain and googling is the easiest way to do research. To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell”.

Irrfan’s upcoming movie Blackmail, which also features Kirti Kulhari and Divya Dutta in significant roles, will be releasing on time, director Abhinay Deo had recently confirmed. Blackmail will hit the big screen on April 6, 2018.

